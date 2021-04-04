Norges Bank Takes Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,339,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,979,000. Linde comprises approximately 0.6% of Norges Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Norges Bank owned 1.97% of Linde as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 647,726.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 298,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,526,000 after acquiring an additional 297,954 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $1,938,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.59.

Shares of LIN opened at $280.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.75 and a 200-day moving average of $251.56. The company has a market cap of $146.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a one year low of $159.41 and a one year high of $283.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.77%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

