Norges Bank Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,531,953 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Norges Bank owned 1.01% of McDonald’s as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,818,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $604,861,000 after purchasing an additional 178,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in McDonald’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.55.

McDonald’s stock opened at $225.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

