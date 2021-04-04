Norges Bank Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,795,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,123,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.10% of Medtronic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

NYSE:MDT opened at $118.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average of $112.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

