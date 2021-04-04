Norges Bank Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,515,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,767,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.09% of Merck & Co., Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.