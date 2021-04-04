Norges Bank Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,923,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,799,000. Norges Bank owned 1.05% of Morgan Stanley as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.24.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $86.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $141.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

