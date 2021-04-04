North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.30 Million

Equities analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to announce $170.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $167.70 million and the highest is $172.90 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $148.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year sales of $616.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $495.15 million to $685.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $686.20 million, with estimates ranging from $616.20 million to $726.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

NOA opened at $11.28 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $345.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 284,400 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,620,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 372,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 282,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,339,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

