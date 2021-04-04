Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 994,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,475 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.07% of ADTRAN worth $14,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ADTRAN by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 5.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 19.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $830.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN, Inc. has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $19.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.65 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. As a group, analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.