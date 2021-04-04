Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 854,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,789 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.18% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $14,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,477,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,190,000 after buying an additional 688,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after buying an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,826,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,385,000 after purchasing an additional 61,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 865.00 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $19.22.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

