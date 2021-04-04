Northern Trust Corp Has $14.67 Million Stock Holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 282,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.70% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $14,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2,027.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 20,347 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 63,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZNTL shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $43.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.03. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,720 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $213,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,394,895.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,804,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,916,500.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,135.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.