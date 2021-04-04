Northern Trust Corp Has $14.77 Million Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,728 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.31% of BOK Financial worth $14,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BOK Financial by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 60,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after buying an additional 99,361 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 76.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $89.60 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.54.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $494.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

