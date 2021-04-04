Northern Trust Corp Has $14.81 Million Stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,371 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Evolent Health worth $14,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVH. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 7.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Evolent Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Evolent Health by 5,683.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 268,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 264,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

NYSE:EVH opened at $20.67 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

