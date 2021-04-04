Northern Trust Corp Has $14.83 Million Stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,906 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.34% of PetIQ worth $14,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,397,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,596,000 after purchasing an additional 330,042 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 559,606 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth $24,010,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 614,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,582,235 shares of company stock worth $55,733,506 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.48 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

