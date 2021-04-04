Northern Trust Corp Has $15.94 Million Stock Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Granite Construction worth $15,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GVA. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1,090.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 171,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 8.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

GVA opened at $39.96 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $948.16 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GVA shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.