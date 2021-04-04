Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 937,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,170 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.70% of Rite Aid worth $14,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Shares of RAD opened at $20.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.01. Rite Aid Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.