Northern Trust Corp Purchases 157,949 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,949 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of NatWest Group worth $15,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on NWG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

NYSE:NWG opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. Research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0838 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.