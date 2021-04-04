Northern Trust Corp Purchases 17,790 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.19% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $14,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $383.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.50 million. Research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 66.17%.

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,247. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $707,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

