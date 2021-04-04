Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 829,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,889,947 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Provident Financial Services worth $14,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $636,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFS opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFS shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.