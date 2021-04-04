Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,693 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.70% of Meredith worth $14,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meredith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Meredith by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Meredith by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Meredith during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meredith by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Meredith alerts:

MDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark upgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of MDP stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. Meredith Co. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $901.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.