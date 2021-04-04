Northern Trust Corp Sells 26,770 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 727,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.23% of PGT Innovations worth $14,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $5,627,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 230,585 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,294,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,974,000 after buying an additional 183,234 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 72,016 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In other news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $365,033.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at $858,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.49.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.14 million. Analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

