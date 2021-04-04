Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,055 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.59% of Ameresco worth $14,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Ameresco by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 54,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $3,209,310.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,397 shares in the company, valued at $12,732,799.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,083,664 shares of company stock worth $55,138,391. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

