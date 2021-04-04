Northern Trust Corp Sells 32,809 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,048,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,809 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.73% of Tronox worth $15,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 128,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 165,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $21.36.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.29 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

TROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

In other Tronox news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $278,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,426. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $322,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,781,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,801 shares of company stock valued at $898,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.