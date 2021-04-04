Northern Trust Corp Sells 58,930 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,842,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 58,930 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.93% of DHT worth $14,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DHT during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in DHT by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHT opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of -0.08.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. DHT’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHT. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

