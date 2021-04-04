Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 830,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,893 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.19% of GameStop worth $15,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,656,000 after buying an additional 616,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 10.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,609,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after buying an additional 243,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 913.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after buying an additional 1,798,857 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,429,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GameStop during the third quarter worth approximately $7,900,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GME. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME stock opened at $191.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

