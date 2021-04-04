nOS Price Reaches $0.0515 on Exchanges (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS coin can currently be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. During the last week, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00074267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.06 or 0.00309666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00090912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $441.98 or 0.00755904 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00028890 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00017450 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

