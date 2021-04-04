Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 811,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.31% of Novanta worth $95,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $134.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.52. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 116.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

