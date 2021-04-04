Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,121,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,284 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $78,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,828,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,645,000 after purchasing an additional 125,524 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,645,000 after purchasing an additional 140,792 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,222,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,069,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,505,000 after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,672,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,796,000 after purchasing an additional 89,191 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $58.02 and a twelve month high of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.09.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.9494 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

