NPCoin (NPC) Trading Down 20.6% Over Last Week

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. NPCoin has a total market cap of $253,913.19 and approximately $51.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000134 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 52.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003830 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

