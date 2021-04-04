Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will report $345.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $341.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $349.30 million. Nuance Communications reported sales of $369.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUAN opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 449.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $51.62.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

