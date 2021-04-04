Nuco.cloud Hits Market Cap of $1.11 Million (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $73,638.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Nuco.cloud token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00075075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.86 or 0.00308664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00091996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.29 or 0.00763377 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,154.47 or 0.99250133 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 tokens. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud . The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news

Nuco.cloud Token Trading

