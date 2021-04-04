Nuggets Hits One Day Volume of $232.00 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar. Nuggets has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $232.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00076325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.70 or 0.00309815 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00092938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $441.45 or 0.00752721 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00028563 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00018370 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

