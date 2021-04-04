NULS Trading Up 41% Over Last 7 Days (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NULS has traded 41% higher against the dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $126.47 million and approximately $109.27 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00074847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.32 or 0.00311358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00091660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $443.27 or 0.00757011 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00028896 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00017386 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

