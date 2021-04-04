Numeraire Tops One Day Trading Volume of $137.21 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 35.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for $68.47 or 0.00117174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 48% higher against the US dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $335.61 million and approximately $137.21 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00052294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.32 or 0.00683344 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00028005 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,593 coins and its circulating supply is 4,901,508 coins. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

