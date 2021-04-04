Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,954 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Genuine Parts worth $33,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,157,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after purchasing an additional 195,329 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,375,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,128,000 after purchasing an additional 83,687 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,159,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 254,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $116.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.63. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of -87.03 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $57.87 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

