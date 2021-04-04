Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 32,622 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,622 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Dolby Laboratories worth $35,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,895 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 12,429 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

NYSE:DLB opened at $102.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $102.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.28.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $163,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,997 shares of company stock valued at $10,187,075 in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

