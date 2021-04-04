Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 32,958 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,958 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Cannae worth $35,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 20.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cannae alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $39.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.16.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $5.89. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.35 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. Cannae’s revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.10 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.