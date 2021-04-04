Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,017,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,352 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.68% of Federal Signal worth $33,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,036,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,725,000 after purchasing an additional 394,898 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,022,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,260,000 after buying an additional 215,270 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,907,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,280,000 after buying an additional 381,840 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,253,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,563,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,628,000 after buying an additional 393,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $2,369,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

FSS opened at $38.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.49. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

