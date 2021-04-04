Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 43,054 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,054 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of IAA worth $34,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in IAA by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of IAA by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA stock opened at $56.26 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.