Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 438,221 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 134.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,221 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.73% of Lazard worth $32,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lazard in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $44.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.56.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.32%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.