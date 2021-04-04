Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 669,368 PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 669,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.99% of PROG at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRG opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other PROG news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

