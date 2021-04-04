Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Insight Enterprises worth $31,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $228,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $95.96 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $100.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

