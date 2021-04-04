Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,072 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 272,065 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $33,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKS. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.52.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $2,410,934.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,639,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,362 shares of company stock worth $11,888,467 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

