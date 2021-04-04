Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of Omnicell worth $31,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 63,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 43,711 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,335,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 85,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 35,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMCL opened at $134.72 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 154.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

