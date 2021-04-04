Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,497,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927,726 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 3.55% of iHeartMedia worth $32,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter.

IHRT opened at $18.28 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. Analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

