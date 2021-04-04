Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,660 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Williams-Sonoma worth $36,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,991,000 after buying an additional 234,599 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4,640.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 218,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,529,000 after buying an additional 214,331 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,001,000 after buying an additional 202,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,686,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,829,000 after buying an additional 114,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.89.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $182.08 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $185.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,420 shares of company stock worth $3,793,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

