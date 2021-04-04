Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,660 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Williams-Sonoma worth $36,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.89.

Shares of WSM opened at $182.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.00. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $185.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at $47,792,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,420 shares of company stock worth $3,793,700 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

