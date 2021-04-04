Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,960 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Pegasystems worth $34,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 327.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $117.99 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.13 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.83.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. Macquarie raised their price target on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,847 shares of company stock valued at $972,286. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

