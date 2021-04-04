Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 33,516 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $36,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,930,000. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,680,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,501,000 after buying an additional 658,890 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,022.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,825,000 after acquiring an additional 502,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,986.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.92.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.13 million. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

