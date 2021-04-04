Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,374 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Invitae worth $34,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

NVTA stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The company had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $466,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $217,592.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,441 shares of company stock worth $5,617,770 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

