Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $30.99 Million Stock Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,800 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.11% of Renewable Energy Group worth $30,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,696,000 after buying an additional 359,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after buying an additional 122,021 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.10.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $547.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on REGI shares. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

