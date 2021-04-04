Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $31.18 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,026 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,223 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $31,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.92.

NEP stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.62. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -162.91%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.